4 Delhi schools receive bomb threats; 2nd incident this week

By Chanshimla Varah 09:21 am Dec 13, 2024

What's the story Several Delhi schools were targeted by a bomb threat through email on Friday, the second such incident in the same week. The police have yet to find anything suspicious, officials said. Among the targeted schools were Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Salwan School, Modern School, and Cambridge School. After the emails were received, authorities sent students home and advised parents against sending their children to school for the day.

The threatening email, which was accessed by NDTV, alleged that "several explosives" were planted on the schools' premises. The sender claimed that a "secret dark web" group was behind the bomb plots. The email warned that the bombs were "powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people." It also slammed school authorities for not checking students' bags regularly while entering school premises.

The email threat mentioned December 13 and 14 as possible days for a bomb blast. The sender said it observed that December 14 falls on the day of scheduled parent-teacher meetings at some schools, making it an "advantage for the bombs to detonate." The email also asked authorities to reply to learn the sender's "demands." Emergency services, including the fire department, police, bomb detection teams, and dog squads, have been deployed to conduct checks at the schools.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are probing the IP address and looking for the sender of the threatening email. The incident comes after over 40 schools in Delhi received a similar threat on December 9, which was later declared a hoax by police. The previous email claimed multiple "small" bombs were planted inside school buildings and demanded $30,000 to defuse them, warning of injuries from detonations.