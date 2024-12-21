Summarize Simplifying... In short In a controversial ruling, the Chhattisgarh High Court upheld the acquittal of a man accused of necrophilia, stating that current laws do not classify sexual intercourse with a corpse as rape.

The court acknowledged the horrific nature of the crime but emphasized that the law must be applied as it stands.

The decision sparked debate over the interpretation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to die with dignity, and whether it extends to post-mortem treatment of a body.

Sexual intercourse with corpse rape or not? Chhattisgarh HC says...

By Snehil Singh 06:40 pm Dec 21, 202406:40 pm

What's the story The Chhattisgarh High Court has recently ruled that sexual intercourse with a dead person is not rape under Indian law, Bar and Bench reported. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Dutta Guru, clarified that Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) apply only when the victim is alive.

Legal clarification

Court's explanation on the legal interpretation

The court clarified its ruling, saying, "There is no doubt that the offense (necrophilia) committed by the accused...raping a dead body is one of the most horrendous crimes one can think of but the fact of the matter is that as on date, the said accused cannot be convicted...as the offense of rape was committed with a dead body." "For convicting an offense under these sections, the victim should be alive."

Case overview

Details of the case and convictions

The court made the observation while upholding the acquittal of a man accused of raping a dead body, although he was convicted for other crimes. The case pertained to two men, Nitin Yadav and Neelkanth Nagesh, who kidnapped, raped, and murdered a minor. Yadav was convicted of rape, kidnapping, and murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Nagesh was convicted under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Legal dispute

Court disagrees with prosecution's argument

However, the prosecution argued that Nagesh had also engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim's dead body, but the trial court had acquitted him of the offense of rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act. They argued that necrophilia violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to die with dignity, and that the right extends to how a person's body is treated after death.

Verdict upheld

Court upholds acquittal on rape charges

However, the court disagreed, stating, "There can be no disagreement on the issue that dignity and fair treatment are not only available to a living man but also to...dead body." "But the law as on date has to be applied to the facts of the case, and none of the offenses as prayed by the learned counsel for the objector can be imposed upon the appellant," it explained. The court also dismissed the plea challenging Nagesh's acquittal in rape charges.