COVID-19: India logs 2,745 fresh cases, 6 more fatalities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 01, 2022, 01:20 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Wednesday reported over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 400 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,386, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,745 fresh cases and six more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

However, the weekly positivity rate recorded a decrease on Wednesday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,236 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,60,832 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,636. With 2,236 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,17,810. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.60% and 0.63%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 711 new cases and 366 more recoveries on Tuesday. While Karnataka saw 197 new cases and 273 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 98 fresh infections and 49 recoveries. Delhi reported 373 new cases and 255 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to release the latest data at the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 193.5 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India administered over 193.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses Overall, over 88.94 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.1 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over four lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 12:30 pm, including over 2.15 lakh second doses and more than 47,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.40 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.40 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, nearly 45,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 55,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 12:30 pm.

Recent news PM Modi announces benefits for COVID-19 orphans

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced assistance for individuals orphaned as a result of COVID-19 under the PM Cares for Children scheme. He also addressed individual letters to the beneficiaries sharing his mother's anguish over losing her mother in a previous epidemic, nearly a century earlier. He went on to urge the children to make use of the perks.