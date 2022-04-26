India

DCGI clears COVAXIN, Corbevax for children aged 6-12, 5-12 years

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 26, 2022, 04:44 pm 1 min read

Two COVID-19 vaccines cleared by the DCGI for use in children between five and 12 years of age.

In a significant move, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday cleared two COVID-19 vaccines for use in children aged between five and 12 years. The country's apex drugs regulator has granted emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN for administration to kids in the 6-12 years age group and Biological E's Corbevax for the 5-12 age group. Here are more details.

Details DCGI's approval follows expert panel's recommendations

The DCGI's move comes after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) sent its recommendations to the drugs regulator, according to reports. The SEC on COVID-19 had reviewed the EUA applications submitted by Bharat Biotech and Biological E for use in 6-12 years and 5-12 years age groups, respectively, last week.