India's Omicron tally reaches 1,431; COVID-19 cases jump 35% today

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 01:25 pm 2 min read

Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron variant cases at 454.

The number of Omicron cases in India has climbed to 1,431. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of cases involving the new variant and is followed by national capital Delhi. Meanwhile, the country reported 22,775 fresh coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours—a big jump of 35% from Friday's count of 16,764. The central government has issued directives to the states amid the surge.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's active COVID-19 caseload has breached the 1,00,000-mark after a gap of one month. The Omicron variant has spread to 23 states/union territories and its cases have risen from two to over 1,400 in just a month's time. The data is worrying as experts warn that India is staring at a potential third wave of coronavirus infections.

Details Maharashtra alone has 454 Omicron cases

India added 161 new Omicron cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally from 1,270 on Friday to 1,431 on Saturday. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases of the new variant at 454, followed by Delhi (351 infections), Tamil Nadu (118), Gujarat (115), and Kerala (109). Omicron is a heavily mutated strain and early data suggest it is highly infectious.

Data Big surge on New Year's Eve

Meanwhile, India added 406 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Active cases currently stand at 1,04,781 while the recovery rate is 98.32%, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The daily positivity rate has touched 2.05%. Several states and cities recorded a significant surge in COVID-19 numbers on New Year's Eve despite various curbs.

Centre Centre's advisory to states and UTs

Meanwhile, the Centre has instructed states to test all those who are suffering from symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhea. States and union territories have also been asked to set up round-the-clock Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) booths at different locations as well as encourage the use of home test kits.

Vaccination India's vaccination drive

More than 145 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India so far. Separately, India on Saturday opened the COVID-19 vaccine registration for children between the ages of 15 and 18 years. Vaccination for that cohort will begin from January 3. "If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post.