Ajit Singh, former Union Minister and RLD head, dies

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 06, 2021, 12:23 pm

Chaudhary Ajit Singh, a seasoned politician and former Union Minister in several governments, passed away this morning at the age of 82.

Singh, the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and son of former Indian Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, had been battling the coronavirus infection for the past couple of weeks, his family said.

May his soul rest in peace.

Details

Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 20

Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 20, his son Jayant Chaudhary tweeted. "He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning."

"Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for our welfare," the family statement further read.

Statement

He was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram

In his last few days, Singh had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram near Delhi after his health condition deteriorated.

His family has requested supporters to pay their respects by staying at home and protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

"We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," they said.

Life

Singh quit IT industry to join politics in India

Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and the Illinois Institute of Technology in the United States, enjoyed popularity in the western parts of Uttar Pradesh, that are dominated by people of the Jat community.

Singh had quit the IT industry to return to India and join politics after his father, Charan Singh, fell ill.

Political career

Singh was a seven-time Member of Parliament

Singh became a Rajya Sabha member in 1986. His father died the following year.

He went on to win several Lok Sabha elections from Baghpat in western UP, his father's constituency.

Known to strike winning alliances, Singh served as a Union Minister in the central governments led by VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh

Reactions

Singh is survived by son, two daughters

Singh is survived by his son, Jayant Chaudhary, and two daughters.

Meanwhile, leaders from across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have mourned the loss.

"He was always dedicated to the cause of farmers. He ably fulfilled many responsibilities at the Centre," the Prime Minister wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My condolences to his family and loved ones."

