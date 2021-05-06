Coronavirus: India reports biggest spike of 4.12 lakh new cases

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 06, 2021, 11:52 am

India reported a record number of 4.12 lakh fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 21.4%. The nationwide tally has now risen to 2.1 crore.

The country also added 3,980 more fatalities, the deadliest day yet, taking the death toll past 2.3 lakh.

Recently, mathematic modeling had predicted that India's ongoing second wave would peak by Wednesday (May 5).

Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.1 crore

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 2,10,77,410 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 2,30,168.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,72,80,844 patients have recovered, while 35,66,398 cases involve active infections.

In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fresh fatalities.

16,25,13,339 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

Karnataka reports 50K new cases; Kerala adds 42K infections

Karnataka and Kerala—the third and the second worst-hit states in India—reported record single-day spikes of 50,112 and 41,953 new cases respectively, along with Tamil Nadu (23,310), West Bengal (18,102), Odisha (9,889), Assam (4,826), Himachal Pradesh (3,842), Goa (3,496), and Puducherry (1,819).

The COVID-19 situation also remained worrisome in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.