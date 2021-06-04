Test yourself for COVID-19 at home with 'CoviSelf'

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 11:38 am

Mylab CoviSelf self-testing kits to be available at pharmacies, on Flipkart.

Biotechnological firm Mylab Discovery Solutions on Thursday commercially launched its COVID-19 self-test kit, called 'CoviSelf'. The kit, which can deliver results within 15 minutes, has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The kits will be available for purchase at pharmacies across the country and on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here are more details.

Details

Mylab to roll out 7 million units per week

Mylab said, "This indigenous test will be distributed through to 95% of the PIN codes in the country and will be available over-the-counter at pharmacies and drugstores across India." "The company will roll out 1 million self-test kits starting today and based on consumer demand, it will make 7 million units available per week. The product should be available for retail within 2-3 days."

Test

What is CoviSelf?

CoviSelf is a mid-nasal swab test that can detect positive results within 15 minutes. It uses the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) method. It is priced at Rs. 250, and can be used by individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have come into immediate contact with confirmed cases. If a person tests negative but has symptoms, they should undergo RT-PCR test.

Method

How can you use the test?

Fill your credentials on the Mylab Coviself app. Ensure the liquid in the pre-filled extraction tube is settled at the bottom by tapping it gently on a flat surface. Insert the sterile nasal swab in both nostrils up to 2-4 cm. Dip the swab inside the pre-filled extraction tube and break it. Press two drops from the tube onto the test card.

Information

How can you check your test result?

Results appearing after 20 minutes are considered invalid. The app alerts the user after 15 minutes that the result is ready and asks the user to click a photo. One line indicates a negative result, while two lines indicate a positive result.

Quote

Self-testing will slow down COVID-19 spread: Mylab MD

Mylab Discovery Solutions Managing Director Hasmukh Rawal said, "Self-testing should slow down the spread of COVID-19 significantly. We aim to make CoviSelf available across the length and breadth of the country, especially for the people residing in rural areas who have limited options for testing." Earlier, Rawal had said that CoviSelf will greatly reduce the burden on testing laboratories across India.