1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court has acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The case was connected to violence in Janakpuri, where two people were killed, and Vikaspuri, where another individual was allegedly set ablaze. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Court announced the acquittal, saying the prosecution failed to prove Kumar's involvement in the violence.

Legal proceedings Kumar's charges and ongoing imprisonment In August 2023, Kumar was charged with rioting and promoting enmity but was discharged from murder and criminal conspiracy charges. The case stemmed from two FIRs registered by a special investigation team in February 2015. One FIR pertained to the killings of Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh in Janakpuri on November 1, 1984. The second FIR related to the incident where Gurcharan Singh was allegedly set ablaze in Vikaspuri on November 2, 1984.

Ongoing sentence Kumar's life sentence in separate case Kumar is currently serving a life sentence for his role in the killings of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. The trial court had ruled that while these were serious offenses, they did not warrant the death penalty. The 1984 riots broke out in the aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984 and resulted in the deaths of at least 2,800 persons in Delhi alone.

