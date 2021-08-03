Editors Guild of India approaches SC seeking probe into Pegasus

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 08:34 pm

The Supreme Court will hear the Editors Guild’s petition on the Pegasus case on Thursday.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a probe into alleged surveillance mounted on Indian citizens by using the Pegasus spyware. In its petition, the EGI sought a court-monitored investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the allegations. The court will reportedly hear the petition along with other similar petitions filed on the matter on Thursday.

Petition

Freedom of press relies on government's non-interference: EGI

The EGI's plea said, "Freedom of the press relies on non-interference by the government and its agencies in reporting of journalists, including their ability to securely and confidentially speaking with sources, investigate abuse of power and corruption, expose governmental incompetence, and speak with those in opposition to the government." It sought information on the Pegasus spyware contract and a list of those targeted.

Allegation

Government stonewalled attempts to seek accountability: Petition

The petition said the government has "stonewalled" all attempts to seek accountability through the "Parliamentary process" by avoiding public debate on Pegasus. "The citizens... have a right to know if the executive government is infringing the limits of their authority under the Constitution and what steps have been taken to safeguard their fundamental rights," it said, seeking enforcement of the public's right to know.

Recent news

5 journalists, apparently targeted by Pegasus, also approached SC

This is the fifth petition before the Supreme Court seeking a probe into allegations made by global media outlets that the Pegasus spyware was used for illegal surveillance of Indian citizens. On Monday, five journalists reported to have been under surveillance through Pegasus spyware moved a joint petition in the SC, alleging violation of their fundamental right to privacy and free speech.

Information

What other petitions have been filed over Pegasus?

Earlier, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar had also approached the SC, demanding an independent investigation into the Pegasus snooping scandal. Apart from them, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and advocate ML Sharma, have separately moved the SC seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the issue.

Pegasus

What is Pegasus controversy?

Pegasus is military-level spyware—developed by the Israeli company NSO Group—which is only made available to vetted government clients. It also made headlines in 2019 for its use by various governments to track individuals. In July, a global consortium of media houses revealed the names of 50,000 potential surveillance targets, including 300 Indians citizens such as journalists, Opposition leaders, ministers, and activists, among others.

Other developments

Pegasus controversy has stalled Parliament functioning

The Pegasus controversy has whipped up a political storm in the country. It has also impeded Parliamentary proceedings during the Monsoon Session as Opposition parties have been staging protests, demanding a discussion on the alleged surveillance. The Centre, however, has said that the Pegasus matter is a "non-issue." The government also does not appear to be prepared to discuss the issue in Parliament.