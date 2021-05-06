Foreign relief material for COVID-19 reached 31 states, says Centre

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in the country, the crippling shortage of medical supplies nationwide is being met by humanitarian assistance from across the world.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has confirmed that as many as 40 lakh items of relief material have been sent to 38 institutions across 31 states and union territories (UTs).

Quote

'Help is over and above what government is already providing'

The MoHFW stated, "The materials are being given by countries due to the immediate and urgent requirements in the country. This help is over and above what government of India is already providing, and is thus an additionality for the states and UTs."

Details

'Systematic mechanism' will help supplement medical infrastructure: Centre

The MoHFW said on Thursday that all items received so far have been allocated to states and institutions.

A substantial portion has been delivered, it said, adding that this is an ongoing exercise.

The "streamlined and systematic mechanism" for allocation of the COVID-19 relief material will help supplement medical infrastructure and strengthen the clinical management capacities of health institutes.

Allocation

Equitable distribution key in allocation of foreign aid: MoHFW

The MoHFW said that the allocations are being done keeping in mind equitable distribution and the load on tertiary health care facilities, adding that "the rest of the states and UTs will also be covered in the coming days."

As of May 4, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura were yet to receive some supplies.

Distribution

9 hospitals in NCR, 14 AIIMS received COVID-19 supplies

Health facilities that have received the foreign COVID-19 material include nine hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region, which have reported a severe shortage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) over the past few weeks.

Material has also been dispatched to 14 All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) across the country and hospitals under the central government/PSUs and state government-run hospitals, the MoHFW said.

Information

Foreign aid includes 24 categories of items

The 40 lakh items of foreign relief material comprise 24 categories of supplies including BiPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, PSA oxygen plants, pulse oximeters, drugs such as Favipiravir and Remdesivir, PPE kits, and N-95 masks.

As per criteria

Special cell created in MoHFW to monitor allocation

A cell has been created in the MoHFW under the Additional Secretary (Health) to "coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID-19 relief material as grants, aid, and donations."

The distribution is being undertaken considering certain criteria like the number of active cases, case fatality rate, positivity rate, and the need, among others, the MoHFW said on Wednesday.

Delayed response

First consignment arrived in India on April 25 from Singapore

India Today reported that while the first consignment of COVID-19 relief material arrived from Singapore on April 25, the Centre took a week to frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for distribution.

Government sources said the MoHFW notified the procedure to distribute supplies to states on May 2.

The delayed response came even as India has been reporting an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Responsibilities

What does the SOP say?

As per the MoHFW, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has been appointed the official consignee while HLL Lifecare (HLL) was entrusted with the distribution of supplies received from foreign countries.

The IRCS will issue necessary certificates to HLL for processing customs and regulatory clearances at airports.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be the nodal agency for channeling offers of foreign aid.

Information

Italy, Thailand, UAE among countries which sent foreign aid

Countries that have helped India out with medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 relief include Bahrain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uzbekistan.