He was 89

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away

By Chanshimla Varah 12:53 pm Dec 20, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Om Prakash Chautala, Haryana's former Chief Minister and leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away on Friday at his home in Gurugram. He was 89. Chautala served as the CM of Haryana for a record four terms, beginning in December 1989. His last tenure lasted from 1999 to 2005.

Cardiac arrest

He died from cardiac arrest

He died after a cardiac arrest, a party spokesperson told PTI. Chautala was last seen in public during the Haryana Assembly election on October 5. He was seen at a polling booth in Chautala village, Sirsa. He is survived by his three daughters and two sons, including Abhay Singh Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala.

Children

Son an MLA, grandson was deputy CM

Abhay is a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Ellenabad seat, and he served as the Leader of the Opposition from October 2014 to March 2019. Chautala's grandson, Dushyant Chautala, is the leader of the Jannayak Janata Party and has previously served as Haryana's deputy chief minister. He is also a former Lok Sabha MP for the Hisar constituency.

Arrest

He was oldest prisoner in Delhi's Tihar jail

He became the oldest prisoner in Tihar jail when, on May 27, 2022, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced him to four years in prison in a disproportionate assets case at the age of 87. The CBI had filed the case in 2005, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income between 1993 and 2006. He was released in 2020.