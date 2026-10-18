Goa police booked 300 protesters after Panaji slogans sparked FIR
India
Goa police have booked 300 unidentified protesters who took part in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest after their protest in Panaji on October 11.
The group was demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation over alleged issues with voter rolls, but things got heated when some slogans reportedly hurt Hindu sentiments, leading to an FIR.
Goa leaders criticized protest, CJP responded
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called the slogans divisive and promised a proper investigation.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Tanavade also criticized the protest for losing focus on election concerns.
The CJP responded by saying its aim was fair elections, not targeting any religion, and distanced itself from any offensive remarks, stressing it respects all faiths.