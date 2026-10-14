Government releases 1.4 million tons sugar amid ex-mill ₹1,000 rise
India
Ahead of the festive season, the government is releasing 1.4 million tons of sugar for sale across India between October 13 and 31, 2026.
This comes after ex-mill sugar prices have risen by nearly ₹1,000 per quintal over the past 10 days.
The idea is simple: make sure there's enough sugar for everyone during the festive rush and keep prices from spiraling.
Three states secure 83% sugar allocation
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka are getting most of this extra sugar: together they'll receive about 83% of the 1.4 million tons allocated to domestic sugar mills.
Big players like Shree Renuka Sugars and Shri Dutt India are also seeing major allocations.
The government hopes to keep markets steady and avoid more price hikes as everyone gears up for festival sweets.