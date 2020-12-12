With licensing for COVID-19 vaccines expected in the coming weeks, the government has drafted a plan for vaccination campaigns. Reportedly, as part of the draft plan, five personnel would be deployed for each COVID-19 vaccination site, where 100 people would receive the vaccine shot every day. After receiving a shot, people would also be examined for any adverse effects. Here are more details.

The Times of India reviewed a presentation made by the Health Ministry at a meeting with state immunization officers. The publication reported that states have started identifying specific vaccination sites and dedicated hospitals for adverse events after a person has been vaccinated.

Reportedly, each vaccination site will have five vaccination officers, including one guard. Each site will also have three rooms, one for people waiting to be vaccinated, one where the shot will be administered, and another room to observe people following vaccination. People will be mandatorily observed for adverse events 30 minutes after vaccination. Those experiencing severe after-effects will be shifted to a dedicated hospital.

Dr. Rajani N, one of the immunization officers who attended a two-day vaccination workshop organized by the government, told TOI, "The decision to have three rooms for vaccination is keeping in mind the need for social distancing." Dr. Rajani said, "While the vaccination room will see only one person enter at each time, the waiting and observation room will have seating for multiple people."

India has not approved any COVID-19 vaccines as of now. However, three vaccine candidates are under consideration by the drug regulator, including Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2, and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. India has already pre-booked 1.6 billion vaccine doses, including 500 million doses of Covishield, which is being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer.

