In brief Simplifying... In brief Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, a former intelligence officer turned spiritual leader, is on the run after a deadly stampede at his religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Known for his grandeur-filled sessions and claims of reviving the dead, Hari's followers caused a stampede while rushing to collect "raj" (dust) from his path.

Despite the incident, Hari has not been named in the FIR, but a high-level judicial commission has been formed to investigate the matter. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhole Baba is still at large

Hathras stampede: 'Bhole Baba' claimed he could revive dead

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:59 am Jul 04, 202409:59 am

What's the story The local preacher, "Bhole Baba"—at whose satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh 121 people were killed in a stampede—was known to his followers as a "healer" and "exorcist" with "magical powers." His claim of "magical powers" led to his arrest in Agra in 2000 when he took the body of a 16-year-old girl from her family, claiming he could resurrect her, per the Indian Express. The case was later closed. Here's what we know about the self-styled godman and the case.

Personal life

Hari took voluntary retirement from police department in 1999

The man behind the satsang is Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, originally named Suraj Pal. Before becoming a self-proclaimed godman, he served as a head constable with the Intelligence Unit and claims to have worked for the Intelligence Bureau after college. He took voluntary retirement in 1999, changed his name, and started his spiritual journey in Bahadur Nagari, living in a hut and preaching across Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Hari remains at large. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Untraceable preacher

Hari's satsang managed by his followers

Hari is also known for not keeping any money offered by followers at his satsangs, instead distributing it among them. Ironically, his satsangs are recognized for their grandeur; he sits on a throne-like high chair during these gatherings, sometimes with his wife on a similar chair. These events are managed by his followers, who are mostly clad in light pink shirts, trousers, and white caps.

Incident details

Devotees rushed near Hari, triggering stampede

Despite his popularity, details about Hari's personal life remain largely unpublicized. His preaching sessions typically last three to four hours and are attended by large crowds, predominantly women. He holds a satsang every Tuesday, and on this day, there is often a rush among his followers to collect "raj" (dust) from where he or his car passes. Eyewitnesses to the Hathras incident reported that the stampede was caused by a similar rush of followers to gather the dust.

Case filed

FIR does not name Hari

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence). Devdas Madhukar, the head sevadar, has been named alongside other organizers. However, Hari has not been named in the FIR.

High-level panel

UP government forms judicial commission

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, chaired by retired Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava (II) of Allahabad High Court, to investigate the July 2 Hathras stampede. Governor Anandiben Patel issued the notification late Wednesday. The commission includes retired IAS officer Hemant Rao and retired IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar Singh. Based in Lucknow, the commission is tasked with completing its investigation within two months from the notification date.