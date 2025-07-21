Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 125; 468 roads remain blocked

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of severe monsoon rains, which have brought public services to a standstill. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that as of Monday morning, 468 roads are blocked and 676 water supply schemes disrupted. Additionally, 1,199 distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-functional across the state.

Fatalities reported Death toll rises to 125 since June 20 The cumulative monsoon season data released by SDMA indicates that the death toll has risen to 125 since June 20. Among these, 70 people died due to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, electrocution, and building collapses. Road accidents have also increased during this period due to slippery roads and poor visibility conditions, claiming another 55 lives.

District impact Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba districts worst affected Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Chamba districts have witnessed major infrastructural damage due to the rains. Mandi district alone has 310 road blockages and 390 transformer failures. Meanwhile, Kangra district has reported the highest number of water scheme failures at 595. On July 20 alone, six new fatalities were recorded due to road accidents in Hamirpur (one), Kangra (two), and Shimla (three).