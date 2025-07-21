Page Loader
Mumbai-bound Air India flight skids off runway while landing 
No casualties were reported in the incident

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 21, 2025
02:07 pm
What's the story

An Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday morning. The incident occurred at 9:27am when Flight AI-2744, an Airbus A320 (VT-TYA), landed amid heavy rain. The aircraft skidded off the main Runway 27 and into an unpaved area before reaching a taxiway.

Incident details

Minor damages reported, no injuries to passengers or crew

The aircraft sustained minor damages, including three burst tires, but was not stuck in the mud. It was able to taxi safely to a parking bay after the incident, TOI reported. All passengers and crew members aboard the flight were unharmed during this ordeal. After the incident, CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to handle the situation. "CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion," said a spokesperson of the airport.

Safety measures

Primary runway sustained minor damages

The primary runway—09/27—sustained minor damages, and minor damages have been reported. In light of this, operations have been shifted to Secondary Runway 14/32 for continuity of operations. The aircraft reportedly drifted 16-17 meters off the runway but returned safely and taxied to the parking stand after landing near the touchdown zone.

Airline statement

Air India confirms incident, reiterates commitment to passenger safety

Air India confirmed the incident and reiterated its commitment to passenger safety. "The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority," said an Air India spokesperson. This isn't the first such incident at Mumbai airport during monsoon season. In September 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 from Visakhapatnam also overshot the runway amid heavy rain and poor visibility.