Mumbai-bound Air India flight skids off runway while landing 

An Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday morning. The incident occurred at 9:27am when Flight AI-2744, an Airbus A320 (VT-TYA), landed amid heavy rain. The aircraft skidded off the main Runway 27 and into an unpaved area before reaching a taxiway.

Incident details Minor damages reported, no injuries to passengers or crew The aircraft sustained minor damages, including three burst tires, but was not stuck in the mud. It was able to taxi safely to a parking bay after the incident, TOI reported. All passengers and crew members aboard the flight were unharmed during this ordeal. After the incident, CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to handle the situation. "CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the runway excursion," said a spokesperson of the airport.

Safety measures Primary runway sustained minor damages The primary runway—09/27—sustained minor damages, and minor damages have been reported. In light of this, operations have been shifted to Secondary Runway 14/32 for continuity of operations. The aircraft reportedly drifted 16-17 meters off the runway but returned safely and taxied to the parking stand after landing near the touchdown zone.