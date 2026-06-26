North India to witness rainfall as monsoon advances: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms across North India in the coming week. The southwest monsoon is advancing toward Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. IMD Director-in-Charge V K Mini said Kerala has recorded a 33% deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall this season, with Wayanad witnessing a 64% shortfall.
Weather warnings
Rainfall alerts for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan
The IMD has issued rain alerts for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan from June 25 to July 1. Western Uttar Pradesh will also witness rainfall on June 26 and between June 29 and July 1. Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall from June 26-29. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are also expected to witness rains in the last week of June.
Agricultural impact
Rainfall deficit impacts Kerala's farming sector
The rainfall deficit in Kerala has started impacting the farming sector. The Agriculture Department has advised farmers to take remedial measures as below-normal monsoon rainfall is expected due to El Niño. This would have a more severe impact on rain-fed agricultural areas where soil moisture is affected, and sowing operations are delayed.
Heatwave alert
Switzerland records hottest June day since 1947
In related news, Switzerland recorded its hottest June day on Thursday with temperatures hitting 38°C in Basel. This broke the previous record of 36.9°C set in 1947. The World Weather Attribution group of scientists has attributed human-caused climate change as "unequivocally" responsible for the intensity of this heatwave across Europe. Lead author Theodore Keeping from Imperial College London said, "This event would not have been possible in June without climate change."