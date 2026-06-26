North India to witness rainfall as monsoon advances: IMD

Heatwave alert

Switzerland records hottest June day since 1947

In related news, Switzerland recorded its hottest June day on Thursday with temperatures hitting 38°C in Basel. This broke the previous record of 36.9°C set in 1947. The World Weather Attribution group of scientists has attributed human-caused climate change as "unequivocally" responsible for the intensity of this heatwave across Europe. Lead author Theodore Keeping from Imperial College London said, "This event would not have been possible in June without climate change."