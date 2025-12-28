Next Article
IMA calls out Andhra Pradesh for letting Ayurvedic doctors do surgeries
India
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) isn't happy with Andhra Pradesh's new rule that lets Ayurvedic postgraduates perform 58 types of surgeries, including general and ENT procedures.
The IMA says this move is "misleading and against scientific principles," warning it could put patients at risk since these doctors don't have the same surgical training as MBBS or MS grads.
Why is the IMA so concerned?
IMA President Dr. Dilip P. Bhanushali called the decision a "huge blunder," saying mixing different medical systems isn't backed by evidence or ethics.
The issue is already before the Supreme Court, with a hearing set for January 8, 2026.
The IMA has raised its concerns with government leaders and plans to discuss it further at their upcoming national conference.