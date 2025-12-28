IMA calls out Andhra Pradesh for letting Ayurvedic doctors do surgeries India Dec 28, 2025

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) isn't happy with Andhra Pradesh's new rule that lets Ayurvedic postgraduates perform 58 types of surgeries, including general and ENT procedures.

The IMA says this move is "misleading and against scientific principles," warning it could put patients at risk since these doctors don't have the same surgical training as MBBS or MS grads.