IMD warns of heatwave in Mumbai, nearby districts
Heads up, Mumbai and nearby districts (for example, Thane, Palghar and Raigad)!
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for early March 2026, with temperatures expected to hit 37 degrees Celsius during the day and stay warm at night.
Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and other nearby areas are also in the warning zone.
Other states also likely to experience heatwave
This isn't just a short burst of heat. IMD says hot and humid conditions could stick around in early March 2026.
Most of Maharashtra may see above-normal temperatures in the coming weeks, with coastal regions feeling it the most.
Plus, several other states (including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana) are also looking at more intense heatwaves this summer.
So if you're out and about or planning anything outdoorsy soon, it's smart to stay hydrated and take care in the sun.