IMD warns of heatwave in Mumbai, nearby districts

Other states also likely to experience heatwave

This isn't just a short burst of heat. IMD says hot and humid conditions could stick around in early March 2026.

Most of Maharashtra may see above-normal temperatures in the coming weeks, with coastal regions feeling it the most.

Plus, several other states (including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana) are also looking at more intense heatwaves this summer.

So if you're out and about or planning anything outdoorsy soon, it's smart to stay hydrated and take care in the sun.