India opens Census 2027 online from January 10 to 24

This will be India's first-ever digital census, letting people use a mobile app or website (in 16 languages) to share their information.

Most states are included, though Manipur till further declaration, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and some snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are sitting this one out for now.

For the first time since Independence, the census will collect detailed caste data beyond just scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

With a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore behind it all, this digital approach aims to make data collection smoother and more accurate, helping shape future policies that actually reflect who we are today.