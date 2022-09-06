India

Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine receives drug regulator's nod

Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine receives drug regulator's nod

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Sep 06, 2022, 03:51 pm 1 min read

This vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is the first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in India.

The nasal vaccine for immunization against COVID-19, developed by Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, has received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The Indian drug regulator on Tuesday reportedly cleared the COVAXIN manufacturer's nasal vaccine for "restricted use" in adults, i.e., only people aged 18 years and above, in the country. Here are more details.

'Big boost' Union health minister made the announcement today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter on Monday to announce the CDSCO has given its nod to the nasal vaccine. Terming it a "big boost" for India's COVID-19 fight, he wrote, "Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by [the CDSCO]." Notably, this is the first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in our country.