Indian government doubles wheat auction to 199,000 metric tons
To help with rising wheat prices and low stocks, the Indian government is doubling the amount of wheat up for grabs in its next weekly auction, from 101,000 metric tons to 199,000 metric tons on November 4.
The hope is this will make wheat more available and keep prices in check, though some experts aren't convinced it'll be enough since bidder limits haven't changed.
Ashish Garg seeks wheat sale review
States like Punjab and Haryana are getting bigger shares, while Uttar Pradesh and Assam have also seen their allocations increase to boost local supply.
Meanwhile, Ashish Garg, President of the Delhi-based MSME Welfare Association, has written to Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeking a review of reserve prices, lot sizes, quantity restrictions and other sale conditions, suggesting better checks on bidders to prevent fraud and protect consumers from price spikes.