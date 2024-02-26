NITI Aayog CEO has said that less than 5% of Indians live in absolute poverty

Only 5% Indians living in absolute poverty: NITI Aayog CEO

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:13 pm Feb 26, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Less than 5% of Indians now live in absolute poverty, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam has said, citing the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23. Subrahmanyam added that this does not mean people in India are well off now. "It means those living in absolute destitution are less than 5%," he told News18. The HCES, undertaken from August 2022 to July 2023, offers insights into poverty rates, household consumption patterns, and the efficacy of the government's poverty alleviation initiatives.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The survey report comes before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May. Earlier the NITI Aayog said that 24.82 crore people have escaped multidimensional poverty in the past nine years. The government's discussion paper on "Multidimensional poverty in India since 2005-06" attributes this progress to various schemes and initiatives. These include Poshan Abhiyan and Anaemia Mukt Bharat, which have improved access to healthcare, reducing deprivation significantly between 2013-14 and 2022-23.

Data decoded

'Survey indicates reduction in poverty'

The survey showed that the bottom 5% of the population spends Rs. 1,441 per month in rural areas and Rs. 2,087 in urban areas. Subrahmanyam said, "There was an old report of the Tendulkar committee (on poverty)... If we extrapolate it with the data of this survey...shows...India has less than 5% poor remaining." The Tendulkar committee, formed in 2005 by the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), pegged rural poverty headcount at 41.8% and urban poverty at 25.7% for 2004-05.

Income and consumption

Survey says rural India catching up with urban

The survey also found that rural India is closing the gap with urban areas in terms of income and consumption. While urban incomes have grown 2.5 times, rural incomes have increased 2.6 times. The difference between rural and urban consumption has decreased from 84% in 2011-12 to 71%. Subrahmanyam credited this change to "the assets of rural households and the major infrastructure push" and the government's focus on saturation of schemes

NITI Aayog report

Shift in spending patterns

According to the NITI Aayog's report, Indians are spending less on cereals and overall food, with cereal consumption dropping below 5% in rural India and below 4% in urban areas. Instead, people are spending more on non-food items like aerated drinks. For the first time, rural areas spend less than 50% and urban Indians spend less than 40% on food. The report also highlighted increased spending on transportation and durable goods like public transport services and appliances.

HCES report

HCES results shared after 11 years

For the first time in around 11 years, the government has released the results of the HCES. This data will be pivotal in reassessing vital economic metrics such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), poverty rates, and Consumer Price Index (CPI). To note, the study was carried out by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.