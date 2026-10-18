Kolkata Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede kills 17, PM offers ₹2L
India
A tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening left at least 17 people dead, including a child, as rain began in parts of North Kolkata.
25 others were injured. Prime Minister Modi announced ₹200,000 for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those hurt.
Suvendu Adhikari Amit Shah visit injured
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured in the hospital to check on their recovery. One person is still critical.
The state government shared helpline numbers (18003455678 and 03322141310) for families seeking updates.
President Murmu also sent her condolences, hoping for a speedy recovery for those affected.