Kolkata stampede hospitalizes 14, raises crowd management and security concerns
India
A stampede at Kolkata left 14 people hospitalized, with three still expected to remain admitted for a few more days.
Dr. Narayan Banerjee from the State Health Commission shared that some will need a few more days to recover.
The tragedy has sparked serious concerns about crowd-management lapses, security arrangements, and organization failures.
PM Modi announces ₹2L ₹50K compensation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the injured and had assured the injured and their families of all possible support.
Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and ₹50,000 for those hurt.
Police have arrested seven people and are questioning others as they look into what went wrong with crowd control and security arrangements.