The Supreme Court today refused to extend the six-month loan moratorium period offered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year. The top court delivered its judgment on a batch of petitions seeking the extension of the moratorium period and waiving of interest payments on coronavirus support loans. Here are more details on this.

Details Top court also rules out complete waiver of interest

Further, the Supreme Court also said that a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period could not be granted as banks have to pay interest to account holders and pensioners. The court has, however, ordered the banks against charging the borrowers any compound interest or penal interest on loans during the moratorium period.

Order This is what the court said in its order

"We are of the opinion that there shall be no interest on interest or compound interest or penal interest during moratorium period and any amount already recovered under those heads shall be refunded by adjusting it in the next installment of the loan amount," the court ruled. The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah.

Context RBI had announced loan moratorium last March

On March 27 last year, the RBI had announced a moratorium on loan installments due between March 1 and May 31 and subsequently extended it by three months until August 31, 2020. The relief was meant for personal, housing, education, auto and consumer durables loans, loans to Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME), and credit card dues, subject to applicable conditions.

History RBI earlier instructed banks to credit interest difference by November