Lookout notice issued against 'Oxygen Concentrator wale Khan Chacha'

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 10, 2021, 02:56 pm

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a lookout circular against Navneet Kalra, the owner of three upscale restaurants in the city, in connection with the recovery of hundreds of oxygen concentrators last week. Meanwhile, Kalra, who is said to be absconding since the raids, has filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Saket Court. Here are more details on this.

Context

Delhi Police seized 524 oxygen concentrators from Kalra's eateries

On Friday, the Delhi Police had seized as many as 105 oxygen concentrators during raids on two of Kalra's restaurants - Khan Chacha and Town Hall. The day before, the cops had recovered 419 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant-bar in Lodhi Colony, also owned by Kalra. Kalra has been absconding since the raids and his mobile phone is switched off, police officials have said.

Bail plea

Kalra requests anticipatory bail from Delhi court

Reportedly, Kalra has filed an anticipatory bail application in Delhi's Saket Court to avoid arrest by the Delhi Police. However, the city police subsequently sought adjournment to be able to file a reply on the plea. The court refused to grant an interim relief to Kalra and adjourned the matter until tomorrow, asking the Delhi Police to file their reply.

Developments

Kalra has allegedly left Delhi with his family

People associated with Kalra have indicated the businessman has left Delhi along with his family. A security guard at his farmhouse told India Today, "10 to 12 teams of Delhi Police had arrived (at the farmhouse), Sahab (Kalra) had left the farmhouse late night along with his family in his car, without the driver. Delhi Police went inside and searched the farmhouse."

Kalra

Who is Navneet Kalra?

Kalra, a noted Delhi-based businessman and socialite, owns the restaurants Khan Chacha, Town Hall, Mr. Choy, as well as Nege & Ju. According to media reports, Kalra had acquired the "Khan Chacha" brand name after a court battle with Haji Banda Hasan, the original owner of the eatery who is known as Khan Chacha by his patrons. Kalra also reportedly owns Delhi-based Dayal Opticals.

Case

Police have arrested at least four people in the case

The Delhi Police has arrested at least four people in connection with the case, including Hitesh Prakash, the 32-year-old manager of Kalra's Nege & Ju restaurant. A case has been lodged under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. It is said the oxygen concentrators were imported and subsequently sold through online portals at nearly three times the actual price.

Situation in India

Many indulging in black marketing amid COVID-19 crisis

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid acute shortages of medical oxygen, hospital beds, ambulances, and even drugs and injections. People across the country are forced to overpay for these necessities or buy them from the black market. In the last 24 hours, India registered 3.66 lakh fresh cases - a dip from the past few days.