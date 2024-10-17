Summarize Simplifying... In short In a unique bail condition, Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered Faizal to report to a local police station twice a month, salute the national flag 21 times, and chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" twice between 10:00am and 12:00pm.

The man was arrested in May 2024

Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Court's bail condition for man

By Chanshimla Varah 12:40 pm Oct 17, 202412:40 pm

What's the story The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man arrested in May 2024 for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. A video emerged of him chanting "Pakistan zindabad" and "Hindustan murdabad," prompting charges under Section 153B of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000, and a solvent surety of the same amount.

Unique bail conditions imposed by Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court imposed unique conditions for Faizal's bail. He has to report to Misrod Police Station in Bhopal on the first and fourth Tuesday of each month, till his trial concludes. On these visits, Faizal has to salute the national flag 21 times and chant "Bharat Mata ki Jai" twice between 10:00am and 12:00pm.

Court's aim to instill national pride in accused

The court also clarified that these conditions are meant to instill a sense of national pride in Faizal. Justice Paliwal said, "I am of the view that applicant (Faizal) may be released on bail by imposing some conditions which may enthuse in him the sense of responsibility and a pride for the country in which he is born and living."