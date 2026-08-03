Maharashtra enacts Freedom of Religion Act 2026, 60-day notice mandatory

Maharashtra just rolled out the Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, which bans religious conversions if they're done through force, fraud, or tricks, like misleading someone or marrying under false pretenses.

If you want to officially change your religion, you now have to give the district magistrate a heads-up 60 days in advance.

The law kicked in on July 30, 2026, after getting President Droupadi Murmu's go-ahead.