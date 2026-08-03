Maharashtra enacts Freedom of Religion Act 2026, 60-day notice mandatory
Maharashtra just rolled out the Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, which bans religious conversions if they're done through force, fraud, or tricks, like misleading someone or marrying under false pretenses.
If you want to officially change your religion, you now have to give the district magistrate a heads-up 60 days in advance.
The law kicked in on July 30, 2026, after getting President Droupadi Murmu's go-ahead.
Nonbailable offenses, relatives can file complaints
Breaking this law is serious business: offenses are nonbailable and close relatives can file complaints.
First-timers could land up to seven years in jail and pay ₹1 lakh. Repeat offenders face harsher penalties: up to 10 years behind bars and a ₹7 lakh fine.
There are even tougher punishments if minors, women, people with mental disabilities, or members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are involved.
Maharashtra joins UP MP anti-conversion laws
With this move, Maharashtra lines up with states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that already have strong anti-conversion laws aimed at stopping forced conversions and protecting people's freedom to choose their faith without pressure.