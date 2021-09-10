Maharashtra: Ganesh festival begins under COVID-19 cloud, 'darshan' goes online

The Maharashtra government has banned the physical darshan of Lord Ganesh at community pandals

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and public pandals on Friday as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with a focus on online darshan amid the looming threat of a third wave. For the second year, the pandemic cast a long shadow on festivities with the Maharashtra government placing a slew of restrictions.

Restrictions

Mumbai police has imposed orders under CrPC Section 144

The Maharashtra government has banned the physical darshan of Lord Ganesh at community pandals (marquees) and said only online darshan or telecast from pandals would be allowed. Citing the COVID-19 situation, the Mumbai police have imposed orders under CrPC Section 144 prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19.

Statement

No processions of any kind would be allowed in Mumbai

No processions of any kind would be allowed in Mumbai during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either, an official statement said on Thursday. People can have darshan of Lord Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), it said.

Details

There are around 12,000 sarvajanik mandals in Mumbai

The Maharashtra home department has issued a circular banning visit to pandals so as to prevent the spread of viral infection. Also, the height of Lord Ganesh idols to be installed has been restricted. In Mumbai, there are around 12,000 sarvajanik (community) mandals and nearly two lakh homes where idols of the deity are installed.

Information

A Samiti President criticized the government for banning physical darshan

Naresh Dahibavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, criticized the government for banning physical darshan. The Samiti is an umbrella body of Ganesh mandals that coordinates the festival between the BMC (Bombay Municipal Corporation) and government agencies.

Loss

This has been done at the last minute: Dahibavkar

"This has been done at the last minute. The stakeholders were not consulted. Physical darshan was banned last year too. We'll suffer heavy losses since there will be no devotees to see the banners of our sponsors," he said. The livelihood of people associated with the festival, which generates a turnover of around Rs. 70 crore, will continue to be impacted, Dahibavkar said.

Order

Home idols shouldn't be over two feet in height: Order

The state government has issued an order to ban physical darshan and said not over ten people (who have to be fully vaccinated) would be allowed to bring the idol which should not be more than four feet in height (at marquees). Home idols shouldn't be over two feet in height and only five people (fully vaccinated) will be allowed to accompany the idol.

Information

Restrictions placed on immersion of idols

The administration has put restrictions during the immersion of idols as well. In the last two days, markets were overcrowded with people making purchases to welcome the elephant-headed God, raising concerns about the lack of physical distancing.