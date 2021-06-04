Home / News / India News / Man threatens to kill PM in hopes of getting jailed
India

Man threatens to kill PM in hopes of getting jailed

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 05:04 pm
Man threatens to kill PM in hopes of getting jailed
The accused was under the influence of drugs while making the call

A 22-year-old man was arrested from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area after he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Friday. "The accused, who has been identified as Salman alias Arman, told police that he made the call as he wanted to go to jail," they said.

In this article
Quote

Accused was sentenced in a murder case in 2018

"He is addicted to drugs and was sent to a juvenile correction home in 2018 in a murder case," they added. "The accused called the PCR on 112 around Thursday midnight and threatened to kill PM Modi," the police said.

Investigation

Salman was high on drugs when he made the call

"The number from which the call was received was immediately traced and shared with the district police unit, which then located him to Khajuri Khas," a senior police officer said. According to a preliminary investigation, Salman was under the influence of drugs at the time of making the call. He was scolded by his father around 10 pm.

Jail

He had taken some smack around 7 pm

During interrogation, the senior officer said, the man told police that he made the call as he "wanted" to go to jail. When asked why he wanted to go to jail, he said, "Wahin mann lagta hai mera (I like being there)." "Salman told police that he is addicted to drugs and that he took some smack around 7 pm on Thursday," he said.

Interrogation

Intelligence Bureau officials will also interrogate Salman

Sources have said that since the matter is related to the Prime Minister, the Intelligence officials, too, will interrogate the man and investigate the matter further. "Senior officers of the Delhi Police will further interrogate him with Intelligence Bureau officials in accordance with the protocol before taking any kind of legal action," the police said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports 1.32L cases; Delta variant blamed for spike

Latest News

Indian officials return from Dominica as Choksi's deportation case adjourned

India

Realme Watch S gets a new Silver variant in India

Science

Harrison Ford returns for 'Indiana Jones 5', shooting begins soon

Entertainment

French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova knocks out third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka

Sports

Kawasaki's track-only Ninja H2R costs more than a luxury car

Auto

Latest India News

Coronavirus: India reports 1.32L cases; Delta variant blamed for spike

India

3,000 doctors resign in MP after court calls strike 'illegal'

India

Three airlines reportedly lost 17 pilots to COVID-19 in May

India

Test yourself for COVID-19 at home with 'CoviSelf'

India

Centre responsible if faulty PM-CARES ventilators cause death: Bombay HC

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics