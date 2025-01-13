What's the story

A Lucknow man, Aftab Ahmed, hired assassins to kill his lover's husband and her father. But the hitmen ended up killing a cab driver, Mohammad Rizwan, by mistake, according to an India Today report.

The incident happened on December 30 in Madehganj, Lucknow.

Senior police officer Raveena Tyagi confirmed that the lawyer was involved with a woman and wanted her husband and father dead.

He had contacted Yasir to execute the killings, who then involved Krishnakant in the plan.