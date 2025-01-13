Lawyer plans to kill girlfriend's family; cabbie ends up dead
What's the story
A Lucknow man, Aftab Ahmed, hired assassins to kill his lover's husband and her father. But the hitmen ended up killing a cab driver, Mohammad Rizwan, by mistake, according to an India Today report.
The incident happened on December 30 in Madehganj, Lucknow.
Senior police officer Raveena Tyagi confirmed that the lawyer was involved with a woman and wanted her husband and father dead.
He had contacted Yasir to execute the killings, who then involved Krishnakant in the plan.
Case details
Wrong man killed in murder-for-hire plot
They reached Madehganj on the night of December 30 to kill the woman's father, Irfan. However, mistaking him for someone else, or for some other reason, they killed Rizwan instead.
"We have uncovered this blind murder case successfully and found critical evidence," Tyagi said.
The police also recovered a countrymade firearm, 14 live bullets, three cellphones, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.
Investigation progress
Police uncover murder plot, arrest suspects
Aftab reportedly gave the gang an advance of ₹2 lakh but refused to pay the remaining balance because their plans had gone awry.
Tyagi told the media that police recovered Rizwan's body in Madehganj on December 30.
"Our surveillance team, Special Operations Group, and local police started the probe and three people have been arrested. They are Aftab Ahmed, Yasir, and Krishnakant," she said.
Arshad has been sent to judicial custody, Tyagi said.