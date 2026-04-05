Back-to-back western disturbances to cause thunderstorms, strong winds in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for Delhi-NCR on Sunday. The warning comes as back-to-back western disturbances are expected to cause thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 50km/h. After heavy rainfall on Friday night, Delhi residents woke up to more rain on Saturday. The IMD has warned that the weather conditions could worsen through Sunday with thunderstorms, gales or strong, fast-moving winds and lightning predicted across parts of the city.

Weather warnings IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for Delhi The IMD has issued an orange alert for South, Central, and New Delhi, indicating that residents should be prepared for severe and disruptive weather. A yellow alert has been issued for southwest, west, and northeast Delhi as a watch signal, advising people to stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. The current weather system is expected to bring more clouds than rain during the day, with a 10% chance of significant rainfall.

Weather system Western disturbances affecting northwest India The IMD has attributed the inclement weather to two back-to-back western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances are expected to peak on April 3 and 4, with another peak on April 7. A cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and central Pakistan is currently interacting with these disturbances, bringing moisture into the northern plains.

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