Back-to-back western disturbances to cause thunderstorms, strong winds in Delhi
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a high alert for Delhi-NCR on Sunday. The warning comes as back-to-back western disturbances are expected to cause thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 50km/h. After heavy rainfall on Friday night, Delhi residents woke up to more rain on Saturday. The IMD has warned that the weather conditions could worsen through Sunday with thunderstorms, gales or strong, fast-moving winds and lightning predicted across parts of the city.
Weather warnings
IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for Delhi
The IMD has issued an orange alert for South, Central, and New Delhi, indicating that residents should be prepared for severe and disruptive weather. A yellow alert has been issued for southwest, west, and northeast Delhi as a watch signal, advising people to stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. The current weather system is expected to bring more clouds than rain during the day, with a 10% chance of significant rainfall.
Weather system
Western disturbances affecting northwest India
The IMD has attributed the inclement weather to two back-to-back western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances are expected to peak on April 3 and 4, with another peak on April 7. A cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and central Pakistan is currently interacting with these disturbances, bringing moisture into the northern plains.
Regional impact
Hailstorms likely across North India
The IMD has warned that isolated hailstorms are likely across parts of North India. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue across central India until April 6. States under the system's influence include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, among others. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi from Tuesday, bringing another round of storms with temperatures swinging between 18-29 degrees Celsius by mid-week.