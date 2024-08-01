Police officers injured in landlord-tenant dispute

What's the story Six police officers in Bhayander, Maharashtra, sustained severe burn injuries while attempting to mediate a landlord-tenant dispute. They were out to arrest the accused tenants, who had been staying at the accommodation for several months without paying rent. The landlord, accompanied by potential new tenants, had initially requested them to vacate the property, but they were allegedly attacked with bats by the accused family.

Police respond to landlord's complaint, suffer burns

Following the initial attack, an FIR was filed against the accused family by the property owner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash Gaikwad said. When police officials responded to the complaint and arrived at the scene, they were met with further aggression from the accused family. The family members attacked the officers with boiling water, resulting in serious burn injuries. The three accused family members have been arrested, while the six injured police officers are currently receiving treatment.