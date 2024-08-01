In short Simplifying... In short A woman was harassed by a group of men on a flooded road in Lucknow, India, sparking widespread online outrage.

The incident, caught on video, led to the suspension of local police and the arrest of two individuals.

Public reactions have called for stricter laws in Uttar Pradesh to prevent such occurrences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Police officials suspended over mob harassment incident

Lucknow woman on bike harassed on flooded road; cops suspended

By Chanshimla Varah 01:30 pm Aug 01, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Top police officials in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended for negligence after a woman was harassed by a mob on a flooded road. The suspended officials include the local deputy commissioner of police, additional deputy commissioner of police, and assistant deputy commissioner of police. Additionally, the local station house officer and all police personnel present at the outpost during the incident have also been suspended.

Incident

Incident details emerge from viral video

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday under the Taj Hotel bridge. A now-viral video showed a woman being harassed by a group of men on a waterlogged road while riding pillion on a motorcycle. As the bike passed through the mob, several men attempted to pull it back, causing both riders to fall onto the flooded street. The footage also shows one of the men allegedly groping the woman.

Reactions

Public outrage and arrests follow viral video

The video soon sparked widespread criticism online, with netizens expressing their outrage over the incident. Comments described the event as "pathetic behavior" and "disgusting," with some users calling for stricter laws in Uttar Pradesh to prevent such incidents. In response to the public outcry, two people were also arrested in relation to the case on Wednesday.

Twitter Post

Videos of the incident