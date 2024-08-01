In short Simplifying... In short Trainee IAS officer Khedkar, who was previously accused of abusing her power during her training in Pune, has had her candidature cancelled by the UPSC due to irregularities in her civil services exam application.

She was found guilty of violating rules by attempting to take the exam more times than allowed.

She was found guilty of violating rules by attempting to take the exam more times than allowed.

This decision came after a thorough review of over 15,000 candidates' data from 2009 to 2023, with Khedkar being the only one found to have exceeded the permitted attempts.

Pune collector denies harassment allegations

'Nonsensical': Pune collector on 'harassment' charge by trainee IAS Khedkar

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:00 pm Aug 01, 202401:00 pm

What's the story Pune collector Suhas Diwase has denied harassment allegations made by trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. To recall, on Wednesday, Khedkar's candidature was recently cancelled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following a report from Diwase to the Maharashtra government about her alleged misconduct during her probationary period. Diwase labeled Khedkar's claims as "nonsensical" and "made as an afterthought."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Khedkar first made headlines after she was accused of abusing her power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to during her training at the Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra. Additionally, she was accused of bullying those around her and placing a red-blue beacon, indicating a high-ranking official, on a private Audi luxury sedan she used. The car also had "Maharashtra Government" written on it during her stint.

Details

Collector details interaction with accused trainee officer

Diwase clarified that Khedkar was attached to the collector's office from June 3 to 14. He added, "During this time, I met her only thrice...that too in the company of my officers and lawyers." After June 14, Khedkar was transferred to the office of the Divisional Commissioner. "In her letter to the state government...she did not make any such claim [of harassment]. The issue rose only when she was transferred to Washim...it came up as an afterthought," Diwase said.

Consequences

UPSC cancels Khedkar's candidature

The UPSC has annulled the provisional candidature of Khedkar, and barred her from participating in any future examinations conducted by the commission. The decision comes in light of irregularities discovered in her civil services exam 2022 application. In a statement, the UPSC said that after careful examination of available records, it found Khedkar guilty of contravening the provisions of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 rules.

Rule violation

Khedkar found guilty of violating CSE-2022 rules

The trainee IAS officer, who secured an all-India rank of 821 in the UPSC exams, is accused of misusing her authority and faking her identity. The fraudulent activity was aimed at availing herself more attempts than permissible in the civil services examination. In the backdrop of the case, the UPSC conducted a comprehensive examination of data from over 15,000 candidates from 2009 to 2023. The commission found no other candidate who availed more attempts than permitted under CSE rules.