In-laws claim woman died after fall, but videotapes reveal otherwise
What's the story
The death of a woman in Jaipur, which was initially reported as an accident by her in-laws, has taken a new turn.
Muskan Jain, a teacher at a reputed school in the city, died on January 16. At the time, her in-laws had claimed she slipped and fell down a flight of stairs.
However, four days after her death, videos were discovered on her phone where she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, per India Today.
Harrowing evidence
Father discovers distressing videos on deceased daughter's phone
In one of the videos, a visibly distraught Jain is seen crying and accusing her husband and in-laws of harassment.
"For the last two years, my in-laws have been torturing me like hell. I never imagined that my husband would turn out like this... I'm done with my life," she says in the clip.
After the videos were discovered, Jain's father has alleged her death wasn't accidental but a result of harassment leading to suicide.
Legal action
Father files police complaint against deceased daughter's in-laws
Jain's father has since lodged a police complaint against her husband, Priyansh Sharma, and his parents, Nirmal Sharma and Meetu Sharma.
The couple were childhood friends who had studied together in school before getting married.
According to her father, the relationship had soured due to alleged mistreatment by Priyansh and his family.
The police have launched an investigation into the case.
"Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," a police official said.