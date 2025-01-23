What's the story

The death of a woman in Jaipur, which was initially reported as an accident by her in-laws, has taken a new turn.

Muskan Jain, a teacher at a reputed school in the city, died on January 16. At the time, her in-laws had claimed she slipped and fell down a flight of stairs.

However, four days after her death, videos were discovered on her phone where she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, per India Today.