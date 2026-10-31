Narendra Modi calls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel architect of Akhand Bharat
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary by calling him the Architect of Akhand Bharat and highlighting how his legacy still inspires India's push for self-reliance.
Modi shared that Patel's vision continues to guide efforts toward a united and strong nation.
Narendra Modi launches 23 projects ₹307.83cr
To celebrate, Modi is launching 23 new tourism and infrastructure projects near the Statue of Unity, worth ₹307.83 crore, including a new IRCTC hotel, an Ekta Cruise, and a rain forest attraction.
He will also lay foundation stones for eight more projects.
Home Minister Amit Shah joined in, reminding everyone how Patel shaped modern India and why National Unity Day matters today.