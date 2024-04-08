Next Article

Two men from Rajkot were detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

'What if I'm carrying bomb': 2 arrested at Delhi airport

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:31 pm Apr 08, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Two men from Rajkot, Gujarat were detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 5, officials said on Monday. The detention followed a comment made during the Secondary Ladder Point Security (SLPC) check for their Akasa Air flight. One of the individuals questioned the need for this security screening, stating "What are you checking when it is already done?"

Security dispute

Detainees questioned security measures, made bomb comment

The airline staff explained to the men that the SLPC check was an additional safety measure for all passengers. Despite this clarification, one of the men responded with a concerning comment: "Aap kya karoge main nuclear bomb le jaa raha hun? (What would you do if I'm carrying a nuclear bomb?)" This remark led to their immediate detention at the airport.

Legal proceedings

Legal action and further investigation initiated

Following the incident, both men were barred from boarding their flight. A case was registered under Sections 182 and 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint and subsequent investigation. The men, who are involved in the construction industry in Rajkot, had traveled to Delhi for a business meeting regarding SS Railings material acquisition.