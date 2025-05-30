Odisha engineer throws cash from window during raid; ₹2cr recovered
What's the story
The Odisha Vigilance Department has recovered around ₹2.1 crore in cash from the premises of Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, a chief engineer in the state's Rural Development Department.
The raids were conducted at seven locations linked to Sarangi on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.
In a dramatic turn of events, Sarangi allegedly tried to dispose of bundles of ₹500 notes by throwing them out of his Bhubaneswar flat window as vigilance officers arrived.
Raid details
Raids conducted by Odisha Vigilance department
The raids were carried out by teams of eight deputy superintendents of police, 12 inspectors, and six assistant sub-inspectors.
Properties searched included a double-storied house in Karadagadia (Angul), a flat in Dumduma (Bhubaneswar), and another in Siula (Pipili, Puri).
Of the total cash recovered, ₹1 crore was seized from Sarangi's Bhubaneswar flat, while ₹1.1 crore was found at his residence in Angul.
Officials used currency counting machines to confirm the amounts.
Twitter Post
Odisha Vigilance department shares update
Today , on the allegation of possession of disp. assets by Sri Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer, RW Division, Odisha, house searches are on by #Odisha #Vigilance at 7 locations. Approx Rs 2.1 Crore cash recovered so far from his house at Bhubaneswar (1 Cr) & Angul (1.1 Cr). pic.twitter.com/j0H344OiqA— Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) May 30, 2025