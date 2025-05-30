What's the story

The Odisha Vigilance Department has recovered around ₹2.1 crore in cash from the premises of Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, a chief engineer in the state's Rural Development Department.

The raids were conducted at seven locations linked to Sarangi on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

In a dramatic turn of events, Sarangi allegedly tried to dispose of bundles of ₹500 notes by throwing them out of his Bhubaneswar flat window as vigilance officers arrived.