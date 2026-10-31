Omar Abdullah announces marriage to Nidhi Razdan on Instagram
India
Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, just shared on Instagram that he's married to journalist Nidhi Razdan, calling it "a new journey."
The news comes only three months after the Supreme Court agreed to grant Omar Abdullah a divorce from his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, and said it would dissolve their marriage.
Omar Abdullah Payal Abdullah divorced amicably
Omar and Payal ended their long marriage earlier this year after living apart since 2009.
Their split was settled amicably with help from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who guided them through the Supreme Court for a mutual consent divorce.
The couple has two sons together.