Orange alert for heavy rain in parts of India India Sep 26, 2025

Heads up—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The southwest monsoon wrapped up extra early in Delhi this year (the earliest since 2002), but central and southern India are still seeing plenty of rain.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, and the Northeast are all getting moderate to heavy showers.