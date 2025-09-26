Orange alert for heavy rain in parts of India
Heads up—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
The southwest monsoon wrapped up extra early in Delhi this year (the earliest since 2002), but central and southern India are still seeing plenty of rain.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, and the Northeast are all getting moderate to heavy showers.
Yellow alert for scattered showers in Maharashtra
If you're in Telangana or Odisha, keep an eye out—15 of Telangana's 33 districts (including Nizamabad and Warangal) are on orange alert for heavy rainfall.
Eighteen districts in Odisha are also on high alert; Koraput and Malkangiri could see especially intense downpours.
Even Maharashtra's Konkan region is under a yellow alert for scattered showers.
Meanwhile, with the monsoon gone from Delhi, expect warm and humid days ahead—think temps around 34-36°C.
Rain expected in Nagaland, Tripura, West Bengal
Rain isn't done yet: Northeast states like Nagaland and Tripura could see storms through October 1st, while southern West Bengal will get light to moderate rain this coming week.
Stay safe—and maybe keep that umbrella handy!