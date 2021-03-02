-
Panel suggests considering Twitter hashtags as political advertisementsLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 10:08 am
An expert committee has said that hashtag trends on Twitter must be seen as political advertisements during the election process, TOI reported on Tuesday.
The panel, headed by ex-IRS officer Harish Kumar was formed last year to review expenditure limits during electioneering. On January 24, the committee submitted its interim report.
The Election Commission is learned to have accepted the body's recommendations.
Here's more.
Details
Twitter is a place for highly polarized narratives: Panel
Though Twitter had banned political advertisements in 2019, political groups take to hashtags to target rivals and show that they control the narrative.
The expert panel dubbed Twitter as a place for "highly polarized narratives," and said that it has become an important forum for campaigning.
It also explained that trending a hashtag hinted at coordination between party workers and a candidate's sympathizers.
Suggestions
Twitter hashtags must come under MCMC's jurisdiction
Further, the panel underlined that a hashtag could not be trended without an elaborate social media cell or the hiring of bot accounts.
The committee suggested bringing Twitter hashtags under the jurisdiction of media certification and monitoring regulations (MCMC) of the Election Commission.
It also recommended setting up a separate social media monitoring cell in the office of the district election officer (DEO).