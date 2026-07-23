'Involved foreign funding': Plea seeks NIA probe into CJP protest

The petition claims the protest, which began as a protest over the paper leak, transformed into a political agitation with the involvement of several political leaders.

It alleges violence, obstruction of public movement, attacks on journalists, damage to property, and injuries to police personnel during the protest.

The PIL also mentions activist Sonam Wangchuk's participation in the demonstration and relies on publicly accessible reports about his suspected associations with foreign organizations, claiming these issues deserve further investigation by competent authorities.