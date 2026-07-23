'Involved foreign funding': Plea seeks NIA probe into CJP protest
What's the story
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest. The plea said the protest, held over the NEET paper leak, is allegedly part of a larger conspiracy involving foreign-funded organizations and political actors. The petition was filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, a former Vice President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. The court has agreed to hear the PIL on Friday.
Allegations detailed
Petition highlights political leaders' involvement
The petition claims the protest, which began as a protest over the paper leak, transformed into a political agitation with the involvement of several political leaders.
It alleges violence, obstruction of public movement, attacks on journalists, damage to property, and injuries to police personnel during the protest.
The PIL also mentions activist Sonam Wangchuk's participation in the demonstration and relies on publicly accessible reports about his suspected associations with foreign organizations, claiming these issues deserve further investigation by competent authorities.
Conspiracy theory
Allegations of foreign funding and anti-national elements
"That it is pertinent to mention that, the so-called protest is not...a genuine protest by students or for student-related concerns. Rather, it appears to be part of a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by anti-national and foreign elements with the purported intention of destabilizing the country," the plea states.
The petition also mentions that Arundhati Roy, "who has repeatedly made controversial statements concerning...Kashmir and has expressed views that do not acknowledge Kashmir as an integral part of India...participated in the protest."
Leaders named
Political leaders accused of inciting violence
The petition also mentions that several political leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Atishi Marlena, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and Chandra Shekhar Azad, influenced the protest.
It claims these politicians instigated protesters to breach Parliament House gates.
The petition argues that this incident warrants a comprehensive investigation by a specialized national security agency due to its serious nature and possible involvement of organized or external elements.
Investigation request
PIL seeks NIA probe into protest
The PIL seeks directions for the investigation into the July 20 incidents to be transferred to the NIA or another specialized agency.
It also requests that all FIRs registered by Delhi Police in connection with this protest be handed over to this agency.
The petition emphasizes that those responsible for violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services, and damage to property should be identified and prosecuted.