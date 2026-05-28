PM Modi to visit France, Slovakia next month: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France and Slovakia next month, WION reported. The trip comes as India and Europe step up their engagements. PM Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, from June 15-17. He will also visit Nice and Paris during his stay in France before heading to Slovakia.

Summit agenda Summit's agenda includes discussions on AI governance, climate change The 52nd G7 Summit will see leaders of the world's major industrialized democracies come together. French President Emmanuel Macron has invited PM Modi as a key outreach partner. The summit's agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence governance, critical mineral supply chains, trade tensions, climate change, energy security and regional conflicts such as Ukraine and West Asia.

Bilateral talks Uncertainty over India-US bilateral meeting at G7 The summit is also expected to be attended by United States President Donald Trump. However, it is unclear if any bilateral meetings with the Indian side are planned or under consideration. The two leaders have not met in person since February 2025, though they have had several telephonic conversations since then.

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Historic visit PM's visit to Slovakia historic, 1st since diplomatic ties established PM Modi's visit to Slovakia will be the first-ever by an Indian PM since diplomatic ties were established in 1993. The visit builds on recent momentum in ties between India and Slovakia. In February, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini visited India for the India AI Impact Summit and held talks with PM Modi.

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Trade relations Both countries see potential in automotive, defense sectors Bilateral trade between India and Slovakia has steadily grown, crossing €1.3 billion recently. Per the WION report, both countries see potential in sectors like automotive, engineering, defense, electronics, renewable energy (including nuclear), space technology and AI. They are keen on deeper cooperation in Industry 4.0 initiatives as well as digital transformation efforts.