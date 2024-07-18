In short Simplifying... In short Pooja Khedkar, known for alleged misuse of power, is under investigation by a central government committee due to her controversial OBC reservation claims.

Retired officer under investigation for corruption

Pooja Khedkar's father was suspended twice on extortion complaints

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:06 am Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Dilip Khedkar, a retired officer from the Maharashtra government and father of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar was suspended twice for corruption charges. Currently on the run, he and his wife, Manorama Khedkar, face legal action after a viral video showed her threatening people with a gun. The Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau has also launched an investigation following a complaint that his assets are disproportionate to his known income.

Past accusations

Dilip's history of alleged extortion and bribery

In 2015, approximately 300 small businessmen lodged complaints against Dilip, accusing him of extortion and causing unnecessary trouble. As the Regional Officer in Kolhapur in 2018, he faced allegations from the local saw mill and timber merchants association of demanding bribes between ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 to restore their utilities. Additionally, a complaint in 2019 alleged that Dilip demanded ₹20 lakh from a company.

Suspensions and evasion

Dilip's suspensions

Dilip's suspensions in 2018 and 2020 were due to multiple complaints against him, including accusations of being absent for six to seven months without permission. His 2020 suspension was under Rule 3(1) of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979 and sub-section 1(a) of Rule No. 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, as well as the Maharashtra Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1983, reports said.

Reservation claims

Controversy over Khedkars' family income

Pooja—who made headlines for allegedly abusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car—claimed OBC reservation benefits from the non-creamy layer, which requires an annual family income lower than ₹8 lakh. However, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar highlighted that Dilip's Lok Sabha election affidavits show assets worth ₹40 crore. Kumbhar said, "Her father, Dilip...showed...an annual income of ₹49 lakh. The information is in the public domain."

Investigation underway

Central government forms committee to probe Pooja

The central government has formed a committee to investigate the allegations against Pooja. Her district training program has also been put on hold, and she has been summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action." Despite these allegations, Pooja maintains her innocence, claiming that she is a victim of misinformation and fake news. She has filed a complaint of harassment against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase.