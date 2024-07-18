In short Simplifying... In short Influencer Aanvi Kamdar, known for her travel and lifestyle content on Instagram, tragically died after falling into a gorge at a waterfall.

Kamdar, who was also a chartered accountant and former Deloitte employee, was rescued after a six-hour operation but succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tragic death of travel influencer in waterfall accident

Who was Aanvi Kamdar who died after falling off waterfall

By Chanshimla Varah 10:58 am Jul 18, 202410:58 am

What's the story Aanvi Kamdar, a 26-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, tragically lost her life in a waterfall accident near Maharashtra's Raigad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Kumbhe waterfall while Kamdar was filming a reel for her popular Instagram account. She slipped into a 300-foot-deep gorge near the famous waterfall while filming and succumbed to severe injuries later at a hospital.

Event

Influencer was out with her friends

The influencer, who boasts over 2,50,000 followers on Instagram, had gone for an outing to the waterfall on July 16 with seven friends. The leisure time, however, turned dark when Kamdar fell into the gorge. Her friends quickly alerted local authorities about the accident, and Kamdar was pulled out of the gorge after a six-hour operation. Her rescuers rushed her to the nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died due to the serious nature of her injuries.

Influencer profile

Kamdar's professional career

Kamdar went by her instagram handle 'theglocaljournal,' in which she showcased her passion for travel and unique experiences. Her bio described her as someone who acted as a "travel detective," featuring luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, tips and vibes. She was a chartered accountant by profession, and had previously been employed at Deloitte, an IT/Technology consulting firm.

Twitter Post

Video: Rescue team involved in the operation