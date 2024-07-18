Who was Aanvi Kamdar who died after falling off waterfall
Aanvi Kamdar, a 26-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, tragically lost her life in a waterfall accident near Maharashtra's Raigad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Kumbhe waterfall while Kamdar was filming a reel for her popular Instagram account. She slipped into a 300-foot-deep gorge near the famous waterfall while filming and succumbed to severe injuries later at a hospital.
Influencer was out with her friends
The influencer, who boasts over 2,50,000 followers on Instagram, had gone for an outing to the waterfall on July 16 with seven friends. The leisure time, however, turned dark when Kamdar fell into the gorge. Her friends quickly alerted local authorities about the accident, and Kamdar was pulled out of the gorge after a six-hour operation. Her rescuers rushed her to the nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died due to the serious nature of her injuries.
Kamdar's professional career
Kamdar went by her instagram handle 'theglocaljournal,' in which she showcased her passion for travel and unique experiences. Her bio described her as someone who acted as a "travel detective," featuring luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, tips and vibes. She was a chartered accountant by profession, and had previously been employed at Deloitte, an IT/Technology consulting firm.