The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday released its schedule for Republic Day. India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26) to honor the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. To mark the day, a Republic Day parade is held at Rajpath to showcase India's military might and cultural diversity. Here are more details.

Details C-Sec, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan, Patel Chowk station timings affected

The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 pm on Republic Day. However, the interchange facility will be available at the Central Secretariat station. Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk stations will be closed from 8:45 am-12 pm. Meanwhile, parking facilities will remain closed at all stations from 6 am on Monday till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 AM on 25th January till 2 PM on 26th January at all stations.

R-Day 2021 How will COVID-19 impact this year's R-Day event?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few changes are expected during this year's Republic Day celebrations. The parade will be shorter this time. Marching contingents will have 96 participants in each squad, instead of 144. The number of spectators will be reduced to 25,000 from over one lakh, while children below 15 will not be permitted to attend.

Chief guest No chief guest at this year's R-Day parade